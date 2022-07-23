Tour de France Stage 20 LIVE - Vingegaard, Pogacar and Van Aert among favourites for final time trial to Rocamadour
Tour de France
Stage 20 | Flat | men | 23.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Lacapelle-MarivalRocamadour
12:05
FIRST RIDER CALEB EWAN ROLLS DOWN THE RAMP
The Australian pocket-rocked has the honour of going first today because he is currently last in the general classification - a whopping 5hr 33min 02sec down on that man Vingegaard, the champion elect. Ewan's mind will be on tomorrow's final sprint on the Champs-Elysees where he will hope to save his and his Lotto Soudal team's Tour. Off he goes - to be followed by Albert Torres (Movistar) and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Frederik Frison (both Lotto Soudal).
12:02
STAGE 20: LACAPELLE-MARIVAL TO ROCAMADOUR, 40.7KM ITT
If Pogacar had the climb to La Planche des Belles Filles to exploit on his way to grabbing the yellow jersey from his compatriot Roglic’s shoulders at the 11th hour in 2020 then he won’t have the same platform two years on - nor, given the current standings, the opportunity. While there are two small ascents just outside Racamadour, they’re nothing in comparison to the 6km climb where Roglic’s dreams went up in smoke, so Vingegaard can breathe easy: there's no way he will ship his 3'26" advantage today.
12:00
PICK YOUR WINNER TODAY FROM ONE OF THESE THREE...
Given their form and the course - which has a couple of nasty climbs towards the finish - you'd expect a shoot-out between the three riders who, between them, own all four of the race's classification jerseys. Wout vs Jonas vs Tadej is the script - although you can't discount the big TT specialists in the mould of Filippo Ganna, Stefan Kung and Stefan Bisseger...
11:55
BONJOUR LE TOUR! AND FRANCE FINALLY HAS A STAGE WINNER...
Until yesterday the host nation hadn't had a winner since Julian Alaphilippe in the opening stage of last year's Tour. But the long wait ended yesterday with Christophe Laporte ripping up the ramp in Cahors to out-sprint and out-anticipate Jasper Philipsen and the other fast men. It was a fifth win for Jumbo-Visma at a Tour they are completely dominating. And that run may continue today...
