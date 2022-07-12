Tour de France Stage 10 LIVE - Lennard Kamna the virtual yellow jersey as large break hits final climb
Tour de France
Stage 10 | Semi mountain | men | 12.07.2022
16:18
PHOTO FINISH!
Nick Schultz and Magnus Cort go shoulder to shoulder right to the line and neither of them can celebrate because they have no idea who's won! What a finish that was - so many permutations and possibilities with those groups coming back together...
16:17
500M TO GO: CHASERS CATCH THE QUARTET
Thomas and Wright catch the four leaders on the runway! What a final this will be... Cort is also there as Sanchez now takes it up!
16:15
FINAL KILOMETRE: VAN BAARLE JOINS LEADERS
What a finale this will be as Dylan van Baarle rides back into contention to join Sanchez, Scultz and Jorgenson. The Dutchman waits no time before making his move, attacking right away as he joins them - but will he pay for that on the runway of the altiport?
16:13
2KM TO GO: SANCHEZ CRESTS SUMMIT WITH SLENDER LEAD OVER DUO
The Spanish veteran is in a world of pain as he goes over the top of the climb to take the 5pts in the KOM competition. But he doesn't care about that - he wants the stage win. Behind he has both Nick Schultz and Matteo Jorgenson in pursuit. The Australian catches Sanchez just beyond the summit while the young American from Movistar digs deep to join them behind. The road continues edging uphill now to the finish.
16:08
5KM TO GO: SCHULTZ LEADS THE CHASE
The last man to join this chase group, the Australian Nick Schultz, is doing his best to drag the chasers back onto the wheel of Sanchez. Cort is also being quite active, ditto Kamna. Fred Wright, meanwhile, is sandbagging and covering the moves for his Bahrain Victorious teammate up the road. Leknessund was struggling on the back but has returned to the fold as the gradient eases as they approach the ski resort of Megeve.
16:06
6KM TO GO: SANCHEZ ROLLS THE DICE
Luis Leon Sanchez picks his moment perfectly to ride clear in pursuit of a fifth Tour stage win - but his first in a decade. There's a fair bit of hesitation behind which will play into the hand of the Spanish veteran.
16:02
7.5KM TO GO: SIMMONS FRISKY AS 11 LEAD THE RACE
Bettiol and Zimmermann are pegged back just as Quinn Simmons accelerates and is closed down by Kamna, who could be in yellow tonight because the gap is still 9'20" back to the Pogacar peloton. And now Bettiol has popped - no surprise given his big effort prior to the demonstation and the climb. so we're down to 11 riders.
16:01
9KM TO GO: BETTIOL GOES AGAIN
The Italian from EF Education-EasyPost clearly has good legs because he's danced clear again - this time with Germany's Georg Zimmermann. They have a small gap over a strong group of chasers that includes Van Baarle, Kamna, Jorgenson, Thomas, Wright, Leknessund, Velasco, Cort, Schultz and Simmons.
15:59
SCENES FROM THAT DEMONSTRATION EARLIER
Here was the moment the race was disrupted by a protest ahead of the final climb...
'Not nice' - Bettiol weaves through flare smoke as protesters block road
15:55
12KM TO GO: BETTIOL CAUGHT BY CHASERS
We now have a quartet out ahead of Bettiol, Wright, Zimmermann and Thomas. But their lead over another four riders chasing over is very slim. It's Van Baarle, Cort and two others. Meanwhile, Dani Martinez has been dropped from the main peloton. The Colombian has been struggling these past few days...
15:55
LENNARD KAMNA THE VIRTUAL YELLOW JERSEY ON FINAL CLIMB
15:52
15KM TO GO: THREE IN PURSUIT OF BETTIOL
Benjamin Thomas, Fred Wright and Georg Zimmermann are 25 seconds behind the lone leader and 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the break, which is being driven by Lennard Kamna who will be eyeing up the stage win as well as the yellow jersey today. With the peloton still over nine minutes back, the German is in virtual yellow but the pace behind is bound to rise soon enough.
15:46
17KM TO GO: BETTIOL STILL OUT AHEAD, RIDERS DROPPED FROM BREAK
The Italian still has 30 seconds to play with but the pace behind has gone up with numerous riders already shed from the break, including Jack Bauer and Philippe Gilbert. Further back, Tadej Pogacar has finally made his way up to the front of the pack alongside his UAE teammates now that they're onto the start of the climb.
15:36
21KM TO GO: CAT.2 MONTEE DE L'ALTIPORT DE MEGEVE
The lone leader Alberto Bettiol is onto the final climb of the day, which is 19.2km long at 4.1% with its summit less than two kilometres from the finish. The gap for the Italian is 35 seconds over the chasers with the peloton another nine minutes back. So that puts Lennard Kamna in the virtual yellow jersey.
15:35
23KM TO GO: BETTIOL WINS INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
The Italian rolls through to pocket maximum points before Christophe Laporte goes over on the nose of the chasers to protect the green jersey lead of his Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert. We have the long final climb coming right up.
15:31
25KM TO GO: COULD WE SEE LENNARD KAMNA IN YELLOW?
In all the melee, I had totally missed that Rolland and Wright had been caught and passed by Bettiol prior to that demonstration. So it's the Italian who is our lone leader with a 25-second gap over the chasing group which includes Lennard Kamna. The German is almost the virtual yellow jersey because the peloton is now nine minutes in arrears and he is 8'43" down on GC. It wouldn't be such a bad idea for Pogacar to relinquish the yellow jersey at this point - it would certainly take off some pressure from his UAE teammates - but is Kamna too strong a rider to grant that honour?
15:26
30KM TO GO: PELOTON FINALLY ALLOWED TO GO
Having waited for anothe seven minutes, the main field is finally give the green light to get going again. Mikkel Bjerg seems to have joined his UAE teammates Majka, Soler and McNulty and so Pogacar has four on the front keeping their eye on things while he riders further back. We have the intermediate sprint coming up - but that will be a complete dead rubber, what with no points left for Wout van Aert and the other green jersey 'contenders' to contest.
15:21
35KM TO GO: THEY'RE OFF AGAIN!
And there's an attack from Hugo Hofstetter from the outset, the French rider from Arkea-Samsic zipping clear of the 21 other escapees in pursuit of Bettiol, Rolland and Wright.
15:15
35.7KM TO GO: RACE STILL HELD
Alberto Bettiol has been doing circles around the cars in a bid to keep turning the legs during this unexpected hiatus in proceedings. It's far from ideal but this situation would have been far worse had it occurred in, say, the final 10km. Meanwhile, it's music to the ears of the gruppetto, who I doubt will be called to stop in the same way as the other groups on the road. It may well be a reprieve for them. When it does get going again, Rolland and Wright will have 28 seconds on Bettiol and 7'10" on the main field. It's been such a long break, it will be tough going back to race mode when things get going again.
We're hearing that the protestors are environmental activists, the "Dernière Rénovation" collective, who made news at the French Open when one of their members attached herself to the net.
15:10
RACE NEUTRALISED OWING TO PROTESTORS ON THE ROAD