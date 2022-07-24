Tour de France Stage 21 LIVE - Can Van Aert make it four in a row in Paris for Jumbo-Visma ahead of Vingegaard coronation?
Tour de France
Stage 21 | Flat | men | 24.07.2022
18:58
VINGEGAARD'S WINNING GAP COMES DOWN AFTER THOSE CELEBRATIONS
In the end, Jonas Vingegaard won this Tour by 2'49" over Tadej Pogacar with Geraint Thomas third at 7'28". Lucky Jumbo-Visma didn't start celebrating a bit earlier or they may have conspired to lose that...
18:55
PHILIPSEN IS, OF COURSE, SUPER HAPPY AND PROUD
Here's what today's winner had to say after his win... a rider, lest you forget, celebrated at the end of Stage 4 because he felt he had won - only to see Wout van Aert already celebrating himself after soloing to glory in Calais. Two wins - in stage 15 and 21 - have made up for that gaffe.
"It’s a childhood dream coming true – this will take a while to realise. I’m super proud of the team for finishing the Tour like this. It went ideal for me. I was in a great position. Dylan Groenewegen was forced to launch early and I could stay in his wheel and do the sprint I wanted – I’m super happy and proud to win on this beautiful Champs-Elysees by the Arc de Triomphe."
18:52
HERE'S HOW PHILIPSEN WON THE FINAL SPRINT ON THE CHAMPS-ELYSEES
There was really no doubt in that one - the Belgian peerless in that final battle of this intriguing edition of the Tour.
18:48
STAGE 21 RESULT: PHILIPSEN BY A COUPLE OF BIKE LENGTHS
That was the Belgian's second win of the race - he becomes the only sprinter to win more than once on this gruelling Tour. Chapeau! Philipsen was second last year behind Van Aert, so that's a sweet result for him.
1. Jasper Philipsen
2. Dylan Groenewegen
3. Alexander Kristoff
4. Jasper Stuyven
5. Peter Sagan
6. Jeremy Lecroq
7. Danny van Poppel
8. Caleb Ewan
9. Hugo Hofstetter
10. Fred Wright
18:46
JONAS VINGEGAARD WINS THE 2022 TOUR DE FRANCE
And that's the reason why Wout van Aert didn't get involved in that sprint: Jumbo-Visma wanted to cross the line all together with their men in yellow and green on display in a line. Great scenes here as Jonas Vingegaard wins the 109th Tour de France - what a race he and his team have had.
18:45
VICTORY FOR JASPER PHILIPSEN!
The Belgian went early in the middle of the road and no one else ever got a sniff! Dylan Groenewegen pipped Alexander Kristoff for second on the right of the road but that was an emphatic win from the Belgian at Alpecin-Deceuninck.
18:44
FINAL KILOMETRE
It's all blown apart and strung out - and this will be a very reduced sprint indeed...
18:43
2KM TO GO: ALPECIN AND BIKEEXCHANGE IN CONTROL
They emerge from the tunnel under the Tuileries and swing past Norwegian corner and onto the Rue de Rivoli for the final time. Alpecin-Deceuninck are on the front but BikeExchange, Lotto Soudal, TotalEnegies and even Bahrain Victorious are there....
18:40
4KM TO GO: SPRINTERS' TEAMS BRING ORDER TO THE FRONT
After those opportunistic attacks it's time for the teams of the sprinters to grab this race by its neck. It's always such a nervous and exciting finish here - and it looks like it will be a battle royale in the sprint.
18:40
POGACAR ATTACKS ON FINAL LAP AFTER THOMAS ACCELERATION!
18:38
6KM TO GO: GERAINT THOMAS ON THE ATTACK! POGACAR TOO!
Welsh duo Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas put in a big dig on the front and then that sparks a counter from... Tadej Pogacar! The white jersey wants the final say in this race even if it's not going to be a yellow jersey. He is pegged back by Filippo Ganna of Ineos - but that was nice to see.
18:38
BREAKAWAY CAUGHT AS THE BELL SOUNDS OUT FOR FINAL LAP
18:38
7KM TO GO: ALL OVER FOR THE BREAK AHEAD OF FINAL LAP
The last two of the break - Schachmann and Rutsch - are reeled in just ahead of the bell for the final lap. It's show time.
18:35
9KM TO GO: VAN AERT SITTING RIGHT BACK
The green jersey is now back on the, er, back of the peloton. Just what is his game? He'll have a lot of ground to catch up on the final lap - unless he's decided that he'll let others have a chance today...
18:33
10KM TO GO: PELOTON CRUELLY KEEPING THOSE MEN OUT
As we enter the final 10km of this epic edition of the Tour, it's all still in the balance - although you sense that the sprinters' teams are wilfully letting that four-man move stay out ahead. The gap is just six seconds now and it's better like this than any counters going clear.
18:28
15KM TO GO: PELOTON HAS QUARTET IN ITS SIGHTS
On the Rue de Rivoli for the third-last time and the gap is now just 12 seconds again as the sun sets over Paris. It's such a leg-sapping circuit with these tarmac-covered cobbles and the tough gradient up towards the Arc de Triomphe. Two laps to go at the end of this one.
18:25
17KM TO GO: VAN AERT STARTING TO APPEAR
The green jersey had edged forward now and he's in the wheel of Christophe Laporte. They're still keeping out of the hustle and bustle of the chase - opting to protect the yellow jersey of Vingegaard behind - but Van Aert is clearly ready to pounce, whereas before he was right on the back.
18:23
19KM TO GO: DOULL DROPPED, FOUR OUT AHEAD
So, just the one EF rider out ahead now in this leading quartet: Jonas Rutsch alongside Schachmann, Duchesne and Le Gac. Just 15 seconds and still no sign of Jumbo-Visma. You sense that the sprinters' teams will not be happy if Van Aert pops up and wins today given how much effort they're putting in to regulate this move.
18:20
20KM TO GO: 15 SECONDS FOR PLUCKY ESCAPEES
Team DSM now come to help out with the chase for their man Alberto Dainese. The gap has stabilised and you don't fancy the chances of the break.
18:16
25KM TO GO: LAST SUCCESSFUL BREAKAWAY ON CHAMPS ELYSEES WAS 2005
It was Alexandre Vinokourov who went clear with Baden Cooke before outsprinting the Australian to take the win. I remember that well because I was right there in the VIP zone at the finish for what was the last of Lance Armstrong's now-asterisked-to-oblivion Tour wins. Can this five-man move go the distance?