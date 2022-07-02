Tour de France
Stage 2 | Flat | men | 02.07.2022
Live
In Progress
RoskildeNyborg
- Peloton+1:24
- Head of race4 Riders
Tour de France 2022 - Quick Step aiming to hold onto Lampaert's yellow jersey and claim the first road stage with Fabio Jakobsen
11:45
202KM TO GO - AND THEY'RE OFF
Prudy waves the flag, his driver's foot hits the floor the first greyhounds spring out of their traps. Local lad Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Easypost) is the keenest to get away, and is joined by Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux), Pierre Rolland and Cyril Barthe (both B&B Hotels - KTM).
With three categorised climbs in the first half of the stage Rolland, I assume, is after the mountains points on offer. His assault on the same competition at the Dauphine was relentless and his team really worked to help him secure it. Bit harder in the Tour but I'm at least predicting him to be in the maillot a pois at the end of the day.
11:39
KM0 - DEPART REEL DELAYED
The familiar sight of a be-masked Christian Prudhomme pops his head out of the sunroof, flaps his arms (like an albatross, according to Carlton Kirby) to calm the eager beavers and make sure everyone is present and correct in the bunch.
It appears they aren't, as we pass the road marker and the red Skoda is still to speed away. Who forgot they were supposed to be riding the Tour de France today? Did Geraint Thomas divest himself of his gilet?
11:29
-2.5KM - WELCOME FROM ROSKILDE
...To the first road stage of the Tour de France 2022. The peloton swarms the race director's car as they negotiate the road furniture and prepare for the racing to get underway