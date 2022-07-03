Tour de France 2022 LIVE - Can Quick-Step make it three from three, or will Wout van Aert win in yellow?

Tour de France
12:51
155KM TO GO - 6:27 FOR MAGNUS CORT
And despite holding such a large lead, he's still only gone up about five places in the virtual general classification. He started the stage in 170th place, 8:39 down on Wout van Aert. No wonder the peloton having given him so much rope.
He's onto the first climb of the day, on his way to one point, and the crowds are enormous. "He must feel like the tallest man in the world right now," says Rob Hatch.
Adam Blythe. thinks he should "pop a wheelie. Do a Mexican wave."
12:42
165KM TO GO - STAGE 2 RECAPPED
If Magnus Cort Nielsen is barely hitting three figures, the peloton seem to be pushing about half that. The Dane is already five minutes ahead but at the speed they're going, they can probably still see him up the road.
There's definitely time before he gets to the Côte de Koldingvej to remind yourself of how yesterday unfolded.
From coma to Tour triumph in two years – Jakobsen completes heroic comeback
12:32
170KM TO GO - BREAKING: ROB HATCH ENJOYS PINEAPPLE ON A PIZZA
So does Sean 'King' Kelly apparently. If that's not a reason to cancel your Eurosport subscription...
12:26
175KM TO GO - WHEN WILL MAGNUS BE CORT?
All on his own, he's already got two minutes on the peloton. The first climb is 27.3km into the stage so he shouldn't be out there for too long. We'd expect him to sit up after that, or at least have company.
Speaking to Bernie Eisel earlier, EF "My plan is to get one more mountain point at least, and then I can keep the mountains jersey for another day."
He gives the thumbs up to the camera, and we get a shot of the spotty trim that has been applied to his bike computer. Looks to be pushing about 100 watts at the moment.
12:19
KM0 - AND THE'RE OFF
No delays today, as Prudy releases the race at the planned kilometre zero obelisk. The uphill start sees Magnus Cort Nielsen, in resplendent polka dots rather than revolting dragons, shooting off up the road straight away. He's got no friends with him, this morning, B&B Hotels chastened by their failure to take anything from yesterday.
No delays today, as Prudy releases the race at the planned kilometre zero obelisk. The uphill start sees Magnus Cort Nielsen, in resplendent polka dots rather than revolting dragons, shooting off up the road straight away. He's got no friends with him, this morning, B&B Hotels chastened by their failure to take anything from yesterday.
DEPART FICTIF - WELCOME TO STAGE 3
Velkommen and bienvenue to live coverage of the Tour de France 2022. It's our final day in Denmark. The peloton is a bit more relaxed today that yesterday, with the first few days out of the way, the wind not expected to play havoc and no whopping great bridges at the end of the stage. Despite what some will say, there are no boring days at the Tour de France. What do the next 182km have in store?
