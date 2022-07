Cycling

‘Luckily I had a good sleep’ – Wout van Aert excited for first day in yellow at Tour de France

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has twice been the bridesmaid during the opening stages at the Tour de France, but it has been enough to earn him the yellow jersey for the final run around Denmark before the race hits France.

00:01:20, 8 hours ago