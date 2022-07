Cycling

'Massive gorilla off his back' – Robbie McEwen on Dylan Groenewegen’s comeback win at Tour de France 2022

Robbie McEwen 12-time Tour de France stage winner and Warner Bros. Discovery cycling expert reacts to Dylan Groenewegen’s (BikeExchange–Jayco) win on Stage 3 following a bunch sprint - his first Tour de France stage win since serving a nine-month ban in 2020 for causing a major crash at the Tour of Poland.

00:04:01, 3 hours ago