Cycling

‘More questionable!’ – Chris Froome says GC riders’ hopes could go ‘up in smoke’ on cobbles at Tour de France

Chris Froome (Israel–Premier Tech) says that the cobbles section on Stage 6 of the Tour de France could put paid to months and months of preparation, and called the decision to include them as “questionable”. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:18, 2 hours ago