Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) has been wiped from the 2022 Tour de France results after breaching an in-competition ban on painkiller tramadol.

The UCI said it was not a breach of anti-doping rules and the Colombian would be free to continue competing. Quintana has 10 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Quintana finished sixth at the Tour, 16’33” off overall winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). It was his best performance at a Grand Tour since the 2019 Vuelta, where he came fourth.

“The analyses of two dried blood samples provided by the rider on 8 and 13 July during the 2022 Tour de France revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites,” read a UCI statement

“In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, the rider is disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France.

“Infringements of the in-competition ban on using tramadol are offences under the UCI Medical Rules. They do not constitute Anti-doping Rule Violations. As this is a first offence, Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions.”

The Colombian's disqualification means Britain's Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) is bumped from 10th to ninth, while Valentin Madouas (Groupama–FDJ) moves into the top 10.

Quintana has won the Giro d’Italia (2014), La Vuelta (2016) and finished on the Tour de France podium three times.

