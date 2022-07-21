A shocking incident at the Tour de France saw Jack Bauer (BikeExchange–Jayco) slam into the rear of a team car after being sandwiched between the vehicle and a press motorbike.

A dramatic chain of events on Stage 18 was sparked when Nils Eekhoff (DSM) crashed on a narrow road, forcing a UAE Team Emirates team car to slam on the brakes.

Bauer set his sights on a gap between the vehicle and the roadside barriers – but so too had the press motorbike. With nowhere to go, Bauer clattered into the car and was thrown off his bike.

“Oh no! No! No space being left by press,” cried Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

“That was terrible. Nightmare. Just shows you lots of things can fade in terms of challenges, but also brains occasionally.”

A furious Bauer returned to his feet and immediately scolded the press motorbike.

“That’s the first Tour de France you’ve driven in,” Bauer raged.

Fortunately, the Kiwi was soon back on a spare bike and weaving his way back into the race.

It is the latest incident in a dramatic Tour for team vehicles.

The race leader first got into problems with some road furniture bringing him down. Van Aert shrugged that off and jumped on a non-optimised bike, but then nearly hit a team car as he attempted to get back on.

‘My goodness!’ - Van Aert nearly collides with a team car

And on Stage 4, Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) was almost wiped off his bike when an excitable team car nearly swerved into his path.

The Dane was desperately attempting to latch back onto the main bunch as he soared through the team vehicles on a sweeping downhill section.

However, he had a scare when his own Trek car drifted onto the grassy bank, swerved slightly as it re-joined the road and almost caught him.

- - -

