Cycling

'No energy' - Romain Bardet struggles to explain collapse on Stage 16 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet was right up with the leading GC contenders ahead of Stage 16, but it was to turn into a "terrible" day for the Frenchman, who said he suffered fever-like symptoms throughout. Bardet's malaise saw him slip from fourth to ninth in the standings, and there are still two more days in the Pyrenees to come.

00:01:54, an hour ago