Chris Froome acknowledges that he might not be selected by Israel Premier Tech for the Tour de France as he continues to look for top form following his life-threatening crash in 2019.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner suffered a fractured right femur, a fractured elbow, and fractured ribs after a high-speed crash into a wall when he was training for the 4th stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Ad

Since then, he’s struggled to get back to his best form. Froome finished last year’s Tour de France in 133rd place, over four hours behind winner Tadej Pogacar.

Critérium du Dauphiné 'I’m ready to become more competitive' - Froome excited to take 'next step' 06/06/2022 AT 15:26

“I have no guarantees at all,” Froome said when talking about this year’s Tour de France, set to start on July 1st.

“I think everything is up in the air, especially because of the points situation to stay in the World Tour, which will probably lead to a change in strategy in the team.

"We will potentially have to aim for different races to score points, so I think there are still a lot of questions and uncertainties at the moment.

“We will see how it goes. I’m not putting myself under any kind of pressure, I have no expectations, I just want to give my best, see how I fare on long climbs. And we’ll take it from here.”

Despite being unable to reach the form he was once at before the crash, Froome is optimistic about his current physical state, finishing 11th at the Mercan Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes this past week which was his best result since the accident.

“Since the end of January, beginning of February, I felt that for the first time I had no more pain in my hip, no more stiffness caused by the fall – obviously I had a lot of soft muscle tissue that was affected where it surrounds metal plates and screws,” he said.

"Basically, it’s just been an uninterrupted period since January until now of being able to work consistently and move things in the right direction. I’m seeing the results of that.

"I can take a lot of positives. Positives from the start of this year, I can really see a lot of response from my body to the training loads, to everything.

“I feel as if my body is responding differently to how it was last year. I've overcome a lot of hurdles.

"Basically I've got the all clear now, I've got nothing really holding me back now. I can get fully engrossed in the training side of things now, I mean that's a side that I'm familiar with, I've been doing that for years.

“That's the side that I'm actually looking forward to now these next few months and see where I can get to."

Cycling Dumoulin to retire from cycling at the end of the season 03/06/2022 AT 12:59