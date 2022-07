Cycling

‘No matter what you do!’ – Breaking unwritten rules of cycling still wouldn’t have stopped Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour

One of the unwritten rules of cycling is to not attack the yellow jersey when they have a mechanical. Annemiek van Vleuten had a mechanical on Stage 8, but attacking then would have made no difference says Adam Blythe. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

