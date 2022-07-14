Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) put in a memorable performance as he enjoyed his best showing on a bike since 2019 to take third place on Stage 12 of the Tour de France.

Froome’s British compatriot Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) became the youngest ever winner on Alpe d’Huez at the age of 22, with South Africa’s Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) finishing second.

Pidcock and Froome starred at the front of the race, with the duo being part of a breakaway group of five riders, who made their move on the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Tour debutant Pidcock kicked on with 8km remaining to take the stage victory, while four-time Tour winner Froome faded into third.

Speaking after the race, Froome said: “I’ve been feeling better and better and I’ve been wanting to target a stage like today and try my luck in the break away.”

“I gave it everything I had, no regrets, I didn’t have any more to give on that final climb,” Froome said.

Despite his own excitement, Pidcock took time to address his fellow countryman’s incredible recovery from injury.

“It was pretty nice getting across with him. We worked well together. He’s a legend and I just beat him up Alpe d’Huez. Maybe he’s not quick as he once was, but he’s still Chris Froome, isn’t he?”

Jonas Vingegaard has retained the yellow jersey.

The Tour continues on Friday with Stage 13 seeing the rider move from Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne on a 192.6km stretch.

