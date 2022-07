Cycling

'No regrets' - Chris Froome takes third place at Stage 12 of the Tour de France as comeback continues

After being involved in a life-threatening crash three years ago, Chris Froome has slowly been fighting his way back to the top of his game. The four-time Tour champion showed the class that has long seen him regarded as one of the top cyclists of all-time to take third place on Alpe d’Huez. Debutant Tom Pidcock secured a memorable first-place finish.

00:00:50, an hour ago