Cycling

‘Oh my life!’ - Louis Meintjes runs bike over line after brutal Stage 7 at Tour de France

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had to walk his bike over the finish on Stage 7 on Friday. “His gear slammed into crash mode, with 50, 75 meters to go,” Meintjes’ sports director Aike Visbeek said afterwards. “Then there was no saving and he had to walk.”

00:00:25, 31 minutes ago