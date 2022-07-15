There was real drama during Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday as star sprinter and his entire Lotto-Soudal team crashed at a corner.

Thankfully, there were no bad injuries and Ewan and his team-mates were able to rally and haul themselves back into the day's racing after eventually getting back on their bikes.

Ad

But it was a scary moment - and certainly shocking - as the 28-year-old Australian and his team-mates all tumbled over while trying to get fluids on board at a seemingly innocuous corner.

Tour de France 'Preparation for Vuelta' - Roglic reveals plans to Contador mid-race in surprise moment AN HOUR AGO

It appeared as though Ewan clipped the wheel of the rider in front of him and the group took a heavy blow.

"Oops, crash - oh no!" exclaimed Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"We have got the entire Lotto-Soudal team down. After all the work they have done so far today, that does not look good.

"Oh, no, no, no. Ewan is hurt, grabbing his knee. You have his team waiting, and this, I'm afraid, looks horrible."

Watch scary moment dog causes nasty crash in peloton during Stage 12

Adam Blythe added: "Oh, no, no, no, no. It looks to be his knee that is hurting. It is just going from bad to worse for Caleb.

"His team are going off and not waiting for him to check what has happened there. We can see he is in an enormous amount of pain with blood on his elbow.

"I really feel sorry for Caleb. I wonder if they were picking up and giving bottles and the corner sprung up on them a bit."

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'Preparation for Vuelta' - Roglic talks to Contador during Stage 13 2 HOURS AGO