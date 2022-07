Cycling

‘Oh no!'– Wout Van Aert suffers nasty-looking crash ahead of the cobbles at Tour de France

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) narrowly avoided disaster on Stage 5 of the Tour de France as he crashed. The race leader first got into problems with 96km to go owing to some road furniture as the peloton bottle-necked. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:12, 2 hours ago