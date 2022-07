Cycling

‘On a different level!’ – Stunning Tom Pidcock descent earns plaudits at Tour de France

Tom Pidcock dropped a descending masterclass on the Col du Galibier as he ripped clear on Stage 12 at the Tour de France.

00:02:25, an hour ago