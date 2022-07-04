The headline statement is not to suggest, or an attempt to create, a hierarchy of suffering.

Because it is not the place of any of us to do that.

What it is, however, is an invitation to recognise that the life of more than one young man was fundamentally altered on that fateful afternoon one year, 11 months and five days ago.

To an extent it’s easy to see why. It was Jakobsen’s face that hit the barrier at 80 kilometres per hour. He was the one who suffered a crushed palate and upper respiratory tract, a “craniocerebral trauma” and had to be put in a coma, close to death. Of the two riders involved in the crash, he was the one who had to undergo many surgeries and months of physical rehabilitation.

It is also far too simplistic to focus only on Fabio.

Because, as Jakobsen has said, he also does not remember what happened. His conscience is completely clear. He knows he was not in any way culpable. Psychologically the world has collectively told him: “you are the victim.”

Jakobsen took part in a WorldTour race the following June. He finished second in a stage of the Vuelta a Espana a year and one week after the event, winning one two days later. His maiden Tour victory in Nyborg was a wonderful thing to witness.

It is not for anyone who does not know him well to weigh up the extent of his trauma, but none of that would surely have been possible were he not in a reasonably healthy mental place. (As far as anyone who is prepared to participate in a 60kph bunch sprint can be considered mentally healthy.)

Dylan Groenwegen, in contrast, had more than the book thrown at him. For having “deviated from his line and committed a violation of the UCI regulations” (their words) he was banned from racing for a nine months.

At least, if not more harshly, he was also brutalised in the court of public opinion, and in the town square that is social media.

“There were such concrete and serious threats that we called in the police a few days after the crash,” Groenewegen told Helden magazine in January last year

“The following days and weeks the police guarded our door. We could no longer spontaneously leave the house. If I wanted to go outside for a moment, there was an officer by my side so that nothing could happen.”

Groenewegen was never a monster, and did not do anything monstrous. He was a young man who made a sporting mistake, the consequences of which will likely live with him forever.

Even without being on the receiving end of such cruelty, it is impossible to imagine he would not have been badly affected by the incident.

Unquestionably his racing was. Although he won two bunch sprints at the Pro-level Tour of Wallonie last season, his best placing in a WorldTour race was fourth. This from a rider who had previously won on the Champs Elysees.

This season he still was not competitive, or close to the sprinter he had been before. Four wins, fine, but none of the value he had grown accustomed to, even if one, at the Tour of Hungary, did see him beat Jakobsen to the line.

Until today, it was conceivable he would never return to the level he had known before. The sport is better for the fact that he has. His win was wonderful too.

Although those who witnessed it live, or who have seen it since, will never forget what happened in Zabrze, Poland, on August 8, 2020, Groenewegen’s victory at the Tour de France, a day after that of Jakobsen, ought to draw a line under it.

At the very least this should be the last time we discuss the wider significance.

Those involved have recovered. The lessons that needed to be learned (hopefully) have been. All that is left is for the two riders at the centre of it to be allowed to move on. Let them be bike racers again.

