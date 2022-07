Cycling

Power of Sport: The Tour de France's most recognisable fan Didi 'El Diablo' Senft

Didi Senft has been attending the Tour de France since 1993 - following the race in his decked out campervan as his alter-ego 'El Diablo'. Stage by stage, Didi, with his costume horns and trident, can be found by the side of the road cheering on the riders in his own, unique way.

00:03:59, an hour ago