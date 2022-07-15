There was a remarkable moment during Stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) revealed his plans to Eurosport's Alberto Contador mid-race.

Roglic has already proven himself to be a very valuable team-mate for general classification leader, Jonas Vingegaard , at this year's Tour with some inspired rides in support.

It is perhaps not much of a surprise that the Slovenian is targeting the Vuelta once more given he has won the last three editions of the famous Spanish race in succession.

But the openness from the 32-year-old was certainly both refreshing and unexpected as he gave a fascinating insight into his plans and thinking.

"Try to recover my friend," Eurosport expert Alberto Contador said as his motorbike pulled alongside Primoz Roglic during a quiet spell of the day's racing on Stage 13 of the Tour de France.

"Try to recover. Little by little."

Roglic then gave his response to Contador: "Ah yeah, I try to. Preparation for Vuelta."

Contador agreed: "Yes, exactly. Exactly."

Sean Kelly, on commentary for Eurosport, said: "He is thinking a long way off!"

Indeed, the Vuelta does not begin until August 19 later this summer, but clearly Roglic already had his mind on the final Grand Tour of the season.

Even with the comfort of seeing a familiar face in Contador on the motorbike next to him, it was still a surprise to hear him talk so openly about his plans while riding in the Tour.

