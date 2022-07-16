Caleb Ewan’s Tour de France could soon be over after ‘struggling’ to keep pace at the start of Stage 14.

That’s the view of Alberto Contador, who was providing analysis for Eurosport on the back of a motorbike on Stage 13.

Contador observed that the Australian was having a difficult time with 174km to go and may be feeling the effects of the spill, ultimately even calling time on his Tour participation this year.

“I’m sitting in front of Caleb Ewan and he is really struggling,” said the two-time former Tour winner.

“I think it’s going to be really tricky for him today.

“I think he’s probably already thinking about pulling out of the race rather than joining the group.”

The latest setback continues a nightmare year at Grand Tours so far this year having failed to win a stage across the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia this year.

Ewan had abandoned the Giro to prepare for the Tour, but it so far appears that strategy has proved to be in vain.

