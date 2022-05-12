Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl have confirmed that Julian Alaphilippe will be able to resume indoor training, but a date for his return to racing has yet to be confirmed.

Alaphilippe is continuing his rehabilitation after being involved in a huge crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege , with at least a dozen other riders.

The 29-year-old suffered a punctured lung, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. After spending several days in hospital, he returned home to Belgium due to being unable to fly due to the extent of his injuries.

The statement read : “Following his crash at last month’s Liege–Bastogne–Liege, the world champion has undergone further examinations at the hospital in Herentals.

“These examinations have revealed that the pneumothorax [collapsed lung] that he suffered as a result of the crash three weeks ago has completely healed, meaning that Julian is now able to resume light training on a set of Tacx rollers.

“His condition will continue to be monitored before any further decisions and a program for his return to racing is decided on.”

Alaphilippe is now doubtful for the Tour de France.

Despite the setback, the Frenchman is remaining upbeat and said the following via his social media last week: "My recovery is going well and the pain is slowly but surely reducing. My breathing is already a lot better and my health is moving in the right direction.

"I hope that my heavy crash will soon be only a bad memory. I really would like to thank all of you for the many kind messages I received over the last ten days, they really touched me."

