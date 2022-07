Cycling

‘Really kind’ – Stefan Bissegger pays tribute to rival who shared drink mid-time trial at the Tour de France

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) paid tribute to Olivier Le Gac after the Groupama–FDJ rider shared his water bottle with him halfway through the Stage 20 time trial. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:56, 2 hours ago