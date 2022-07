Cycling

‘Sacrifice’ - What ‘half-robot, half-beast’ Wout van Aert needs to do to become GC contender

Robbie McEwen has said that Wout van Aert can transition to become a general classification contender. However, the 12-time Tour de France stage winner adds that it would take some substantial sacrifice. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:20, an hour ago