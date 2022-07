Cycling

'Second place is not enough' - Alberto Contador urges Tadej Pogacar to go for Tour de France glory

'Second place is not enough' - Eurosport's Alberto Contador urges Tadej Pogacar to go for Tour de France glory on Stage 17. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:41, an hour ago