Cycling

‘So disheartening’ for Geraint Thomas amid Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar domination at Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) looks good for a podium at the Tour de France. The Welshman is in third, 8'00 off leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) but 3'05" clear of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in fourth. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:00, 19 minutes ago