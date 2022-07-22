Simon Geschke (Cofidis) broke down in tears at the end of Stage 18 after he was superseded in the mountains classification.

Geschke started the day in the polka dot jersey – holding a 12-point lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) – but having failed to make the break and then trying and failing multiple times to bridge over, he was unable to contest points on the Aubisque, Spandelles, or Hautacam climbs.

Ad

Tour de France ‘What is he doing?’ – Pogacar shows ‘devilment’ with last-ditch, surprise Stage 19 attack AN HOUR AGO

With just three points available over the last three days of the Tour, Geschke, having held the jersey for nine days, was crestfallen at the finish.

And speaking on The Breakaway, Orla Chennaoui said that the sight of the 36-year-old sobbing after the stage brought into focus the importance of the race.

“For moments that transcend the sport and explain, I think to a wider audience, just what it all means for a very different reason.

“Those pictures of Geschke sobbing, by the side of the road, probably summed it up quite desperately, really.

“He had the polka dot Jersey since week one, he started the day with a 12-point lead, he finished the day eight points behind a now he will not win it.”

Dan Lloyd agreed, saying that he felt sorry for Geschke.

“You had to feel sorry for the guy when he tried to bridge across to the first group on the first climb of the day, but he just didn't have the legs after all of the energy expenditure that he's put into the previous stages.

“I don't think I've ever seen it quite as close at this point in the race but I do feel sorry for Geschke.

“And I think he said ‘I'd rather just ride in my normal team Cofidis jersey today than where the polka dot jersey on somebody else's behalf’.

“So I feel for the guy.”

Speaking after Stage 18, Geschke said the best climber in the Tour - Vingegaard – was now in possession of the jersey.

"The beginning of the stage was particularly stressful," he said. "I spent a lot of energy trying to get to the right breakaway. The team did an incredible job again, we came very close to the breakaway on the approach of the Aubisque without succeeding.

"I knew that I had to score points on the Aubisque. From the moment I didn't manage it, I knew that it was going to be impossible to keep the jersey. I am now second in the mountain classification and that is not bad. The polka dot jersey is for the best climber in the Tour de France and I know that the one who deserves it most is wearing it now."

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Tour de France Stage 19: Route map, how to watch as sprinters rewarded for Pyrenees slog 11 HOURS AGO