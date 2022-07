Cycling

‘Sobbing Simon Geschke sums it up’ – Heartbreak of Cofidis rider crystallises what Tour means

Simon Geschke was left in floods of tears after relinquishing the polka dot jersey after Stage 18. Speaking before the start of Stage 19 on The Breakaway, Orla Chennaoui said that his heartbreak “desperately” summed up what the Tour means to riders.

00:01:09, 7 minutes ago