Cycling

‘Some of them are too crazy’ – Fans ‘need to let us race’ says Geraint Thomas after Stage 12

Geraint Thomas says “he got hit a few times on the arm” as he rode up Alpe d’Huez on Thursday, and added fans “just need to let us race”. Thomas came home with the lead group on Stage 12 to move up to third on GC behind Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Tom Pidcock became the youngest winner in history on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour after lighting up the stage.

00:00:18, 19 minutes ago