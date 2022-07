Cycling

Stefan Bissegger crashes twice on wet time trial at Tour de France in ‘nightmare start’ in Copenhagen

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) had a time trial to forget as his bid for the yellow jersey fell flat on the opening stage at the Tour de France.

00:00:48, 5 hours ago