Cycling

‘Still frustrating’ – Geraint Thomas still haunted by gilet gaffe on time trial at Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) spoke to Eurosport ahead of Stage 3 at the Tour de France, admitting he was still annoyed after forgetting to take off his gilet on the opening stage time trial in Copenhagen. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:22, 9 hours ago