Tadej Pogacar denies Jonas Vingegaard on the line to take Stage 7 Super Planche win at Tour de France

Why would it have been anything else? Tadej Pogacar was tested by Jonas Vingegaard on a thrilling final ramp, only for the Slovenian to pass the Jumbo-Visma man just metres from the line. It’s back-to-back wins for Pogacar, who now looks unstoppable in his quest for a third straight title. And spare a thought for Lennard Kamna, who was swallowed up in the dying moments of Stage 7...

00:03:24, an hour ago