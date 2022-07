Cycling

‘That was the return of Chris Froome’ – Bradley Wiggins lauds former team-mate after Tour de France podium

Bradley Wiggins lauded Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Chris Froome (Israel–Premier Tech) after the pair delivered on a thrilling Stage 12 at the Tour de France. Pidcock won and Froome came third on a thrilling day to Alpe d’Huez.

00:02:12, an hour ago