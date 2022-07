Cycling

‘That’s crazy, man!’ – Geraint Thomas on ‘super hard’ Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) looks good for a podium at the Tour de France but is taking nothing for granted despite his decent position. The Welshman is 8'00 off leader Jonas Vingegaard, but 3'05" clear of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in fourth. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:54, 14 minutes ago