Geraint Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers’ only hope of stopping Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and winning the Tour de France is by ganging up on the Slovenian with every other GC contender, according to Robbie McEwen.

The Brit is third in GC ahead of the first proper rest day , 1’17” down on Pogacar, while Adam Yates (1’25”) and Tom Pidcock (1’46”) also remain in the GC picture for Ineos. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is second at 39”.

Thomas is arguably showing his best form since winning the Tour in 2018 but is up against formidable opposition in two-time champion Pogacar, who has looked unflappable in the opening nine stages.

Pogacar has impressed against the clock, on cobbles and in the mountains – already claiming two victories – leaving McEwen to claim only a concerted multi-team effort can derail the 23-year-old’s three-peat bid.

“For Geraint Thomas to win this year’s Tour de France, I don’t think he’s going to get the job done by going head-to-head in a battle with Pogacar himself,” said Eurosport expert McEwen.

“It’ll need to be a combination of all his team-mates who are sitting inside the top 10 at the moment, like Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock, and even riders from other teams making moves – so in effect they start to gang up on Tadej Pogacar.

“Try to wear his team out, get him isolated, get him having to do the work at parts of the stages which are going to tire him out so eventually someone can go on the attack.

“If it’s someone’s lucky number, it could be G’s to then be the one to go, take advantage of the situation. I think that’s the only way it can be won because just trying to do it purely on brute force against Tadej Pogacar, I think you’re banging your head against a brick wall.”

Ineos co-leader Dani Martinez leaked over 16 minutes to spectacularly drop out of the top 10, leaving Thomas and Yates as the team’s most likely GC hopefuls.

Had Thomas not had a gilet nightmare on the opening stage time trial in Copenhagen , he would likely be even closer to Pogacar – although he was caught cold in the Stage 9 finish as the Slovenian and Vingegaard put three more seconds into him.

