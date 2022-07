Cycling

'The strongest rider in this race' - Jonas Vingegaard on team-mate Wout van Aert at Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma superstars Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert, the yellow and green jerseys respectively, praised each other and their team-mates ahead of the procession into Paris on Stage 21 at the Tour de France.

00:01:36, 38 minutes ago