Cycling

‘This is incredible’ – Alberto Contador on Jonas Vingegaard’s sporting moment at Tour de France

One of the most memorable chapters in Tour de France history was written on Thursday when Jonas Vingegaard, moments after almost crashing, sat up to wait for Tadej Pogacar, who had crashed. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:56, 9 minutes ago