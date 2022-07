Cycling

'This is just a stepping stone' - Chris Froome backed for Tour de France return

Chris Froome has been backed to return to the Tour de France after having to abandon the race following a positive Covid-19 test. The four-time Tour winner said he was disappointed by the outcome, but Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen have backed him to return again next year. McEwen said the 37-year-old’s improvement this year was reward for all his “hard work and suffering”.

00:00:52, an hour ago