Cycling

‘This isn’t his full potential!’ – Tom Pidcock has ‘another gear’ after Tour de France debut win

Tom Pidcock claimed a Tour de France victory on debut after marrying descending and ascending to blow apart the breakaway on Stage 12 - and The Breakaway gang saluted the 22-year-old and suggested he might still have more in his locker... Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:29, an hour ago