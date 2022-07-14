Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘Blast off to Planet Pidcock’ – Brit stars on Stage 12 on Alpe d’Huez

A day packed with subplots saw Tom Pidcock claim a Tour de France stage victory on debut after combining outrageous descending skills with impressive legs going uphill. But Stage 12 was also about Chris Froome, who put in a starring display in the breakaway and holding his own on the final climb to take third. Down the road, Jonas Vingegaard kept Tadej Pogacar on a leash to keep yellow.

00:04:06, an hour ago