Cycling

Tour de France 2022 - Bob Jungels ‘overwhelmed’ after win in the mountains

Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroen) landed a sensational 63km solo break to win Stage 9 at the Tour de France in the first Alpine finish. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:12, 13 minutes ago