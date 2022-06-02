Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘Definitely not’ – Fifth title is beyond Chris Froome, says Robbie McEwen

Chris Froome will be forever stuck on four yellow jerseys, according to 12-time Giro d’Italia stage winner Robbie McEwen. McEwen said Froome could still be a valuable asset to Israel-Premier Tech in July, but even his hopes of a stage win look forlorn after his injury hell. Froome dominated the Grand Tour during Team Sky’s golden years and remains determined to get back to the top.

00:01:34, 21 minutes ago