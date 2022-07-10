There has been another Covid-19-related departure from the 2022 Tour de France after Guillaume Martin tested positive and subsequently abandoned the race.

It is understood the Frenchman did not start Stage 9 - a 192.9km mountainous trek from Aigle, Switzerland to Chatel, France - following a positive test

The high quality climber was ranked 13th place in the General Classification and his withdrawal will come as a huge blow to his Cofidis team.

"I felt my throat was sore and I asked to be tested and I turned out to be positive," Martin told Reuters

The withdrawal is Martin's first did not finish at the Tour.

The news follows the loss of Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citreon) and Vegard Staek Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), both of whom testing positive for Covid-19 following Friday’s Stage 7.

With all teams being subjected to Covid testing during Monday’s rest day in Morzine, there is now considerable concern amongst the peloton.

In June’s Tour of Switzerland, less than half the starting field of 153 finished the race after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

