Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘He doesn’t know!’ – Magnus Cort pips Nick Schultz in Stage 10 summit showdown

Magnus Cort (EF Education–EasyPost) snatched Stage 10 victory by a hair's breadth at the Tour de France. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:18, 27 minutes ago