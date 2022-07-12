“It’s an absolute brute.”

Adam Blythe did not mince his words when looking ahead to Stage 11 at the Tour de France, with the peloton set to go above 2000m for the first time... twice.

The picture-postcard Lacets de Montvernier provide the canapés and the Col du Telegraph the starter ahead of a main course that really packs a punch: dual hors categorie ascents of the Col du Galibier and the Col du Granon.

At 2,413m high, the Granon hosted what was the highest finish in the Tour’s history in 1986 when Spain’s Eduardo Chozas triumphed. This was outdone 25 years later when Andy Schleck won Stage 18 atop the Galibier (2,645m). Will combining them both on one day make up for earlier lack of high-altitude tests?

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes a 39-second lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) into the mountains, although the pair are split by Tuesday's breakaway star Lennard Kamna (Bora–Hansgrohe) after the German clawed back over eight minutes.

"This alpine leg of the Tour is where the race is going to be made, and we'll see whether anyone can rival Pogacar. As for Stage 11, everything changes at that point. It's quite a short stage, and it's where we'll see whether Pogacar has a true rival at this Tour," said two-time champion Alberto Contador.

"The Col du Granon is extremely hard, and depending on how slow or fast the riders go up the previous climbs, the Telegraphe and the Galibier, that could make it even harder. Those last few kilometres at 9% - that's when we'll see if anyone can challenge Pogacar."

Robbie McEwen, a 12-time sprint stage winner, is hoping for some drama when the race heads above 2000m.

"This is the first of two ascents of Galibier that they will do in this Tour. They go over from one direction and the next day they go over the other direction, up to 2,600 metres above sea level. You feel the lack of oxygen, your legs are just screaming, your lungs are on fire. If you ride it on a training day, you just try to race over it – it’s horrendous,” said McEwen.

"What I’m looking forward to and what we saw last year on the Mont Ventoux, Vingegaard made his first big impression in the world of cycling of dropped Tadej Pogacar which was getting into altitude where it was starting to take effect which was around 2000 metres. This is well above 2000 metres and who knows, maybe Nairo [Quintana] can get in his element, he likes the heights.”

"[Col du Granon] is a climb that lots of team will have gone and got a good recon to get a good look at it because it is a finish climb which becomes all the more crucial. It has a special place in the history of the Tour and we can see more history being created on it because it is the final climb of this stage. It’s not actually that long – it’s only around 11 kilometres, 9.2% - but look at the altitude, 2413 metres at the finish.

"So there is plenty of time at attitude where it gets really difficult to get the oxygen to your muscles and it affects different people in different way. Those that can deal best with it will come out on top. I think a lot of people are hoping that Vingegaard can come into his own, like he did on Mont Ventoux last year, and create a bit of excitement for the race for the yellow jersey.”

When is Stage 11?

Tune in from 11:00-16:45 BST on Wednesday July 13 to watch Stage 11 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 11 profile and route map

- - -

