The longest remaining stage of this year's Tour de France sees the peleton navigate the 202.5km route from Rodez to Carcassonne.

The Stage is nominally described as flat but does contain two category three climbs on a rolling terrain.

Ad

Things level off for the finish however which means barring any surprises, the sprinters should take an opportunity to come to the fore.

Tour de France 'I hope it turns round soon' Caleb Ewan hopes his bad luck soon comes to an end 41 MINUTES AGO

"The fast guys will be there," said Adam Blythe on The Breakaway as he previewed the finish of the stage. "But it is a little bit uphill and the road before it, is a tough one.

"Positioning is key".

The likes of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix), Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will all be looking to make an impact.

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

When is Stage 15?

Tune in from 11:45-17:35 BST on Sunday July 17 to watch Stage 15 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 15 profile and route map

Tour de France 2022 – Stage 15 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'For me it's better' Tadej Pogacar on being the one to launch attacks as he hunts down yellow jersey AN HOUR AGO