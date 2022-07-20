Tadej Pogacar may have failed to make significant ground on Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday, but he has another chance to make a big impact on Stage 18.

Breakaway team made it abundantly clear that The 143.2km route from Lourdes to Hautacam represents an absolutely crucial day of racing for the Slovenian to haul in his rival, and theteam made it abundantly clear that he must give everything he has left

"There has only been one Danish winner up there so Vingegaard might be able to become the second," Adam Blythe said. "It is going to be a hard day.

"It is not the longest, but it is that distance where it is a little bit shorter and riders will think they should be a bit more aggressive."

Dan Lloyd added: "He [Pogacar] will throw everything that he has left in the tank at it because even on his best day, on the time trial he is not going to be able to take that time back.

"So he has to take a chunk of it back tomorrow [Stage 18] to have any hope. He would be doing well to take a minute out of Vingegaard on the final time trial. A minute even then would be pushing it.

"He has to take more than a minute off tomorrow if he is going to have a chance of winning a third straight Tour."

'He'll throw everything at it' - Pogacar tipped for epic attack on Stage 18

When is Stage 18?

Stage 18 profile and route map

- - -

