Stage 19 of the Tour de France - an extra sprint two days from Paris - is a largely flat 188.3km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, and undoubtedly gave the sprinters an obvious incentive to drag their way through the Pyrenees.

It’s only fair given the relative paucity of scope for bunch gallops in the preceding two-and-a-half weeks. Two Cat. 4 climbs shouldn’t prove too much of a problem on the road to Cahors where the focus will be on green more than yellow.

But the pure sprinters will be afraid of one man: unstoppable all-rounder Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). The Belgian already has two wins in this year's race, and the green jersey, something the likes of Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will be acutely aware of.

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) strengthened his vice-like grip on the yellow jersey on Stage 18. He leads the general classification from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by 3'26" and is unlikely to be threatened on Friday.

The Dane leads the overall battle by over three minutes with only a sprint stage, an individual time trial and a procession into Paris standing between him and a first yellow jersey.

He suffered a huge scare on the final descent as Pogacar attempted to force a mistake, swerving wildly across the road and unclipping his left shoe to avoid crashing.

But he will grab headlines for another moment after he then eased up to wait for Pogacar , who had himself crashed after overcooking a corner just moments after the Dane’s wobble.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport

Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 19?

Tune in from 12:15-17:30 BST on Friday July 21 to watch Stage 19 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 19 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

